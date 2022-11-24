Cameroon begin World Cup campaign with defeat to Switzerland

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland in their opening game of the FIFA 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar.

The only goal of the game was scored by Cameroonian-born Breel Embolo who plays for Switzerland.

Embolo refused to celebrate when he finished off a slick Swiss attack shortly after half-time.

Read Also: World Cup: Batshuayi nets winner as Belgium beat unlucky Canada

Cameroon were unfortunate to lose after an enterprising display at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Victory was vital for Switzerland, as both sides still have to face Brazil in the group.

Switzerland will face Brazil on Monday in their next Group H game while Cameroon will face Serbia.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now