Cameroon fight back to draw Serbia in six-goal World Cup thriller

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon played a 3-3 draw with Serbia in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

Cameroon had to fight back from 3-1 down to secure a point from the encounter, to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Cameroon took the lead through Jean-Charles Castelletto but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replied to give Serbia a half-time advantage.

Read Also: Why we lost to Morocco —Belgium coach, Martinez

Aleksandar Mitrovic added a third for Serbia and they looked to be cruising to a win that would have put them in a strong position to progress from the group.

However the Africans fired back thanks to Vincent Aboubakar’s superb lob and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s equaliser three minutes later.

Both sides lost their opening match so this result leaves them two points adrift of Brazil and Switzerland, who meet later on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now