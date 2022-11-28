Sports
Cameroon fight back to draw Serbia in six-goal World Cup thriller
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon played a 3-3 draw with Serbia in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.
Cameroon had to fight back from 3-1 down to secure a point from the encounter, to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages.
Cameroon took the lead through Jean-Charles Castelletto but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replied to give Serbia a half-time advantage.
Read Also: Why we lost to Morocco —Belgium coach, Martinez
Aleksandar Mitrovic added a third for Serbia and they looked to be cruising to a win that would have put them in a strong position to progress from the group.
However the Africans fired back thanks to Vincent Aboubakar’s superb lob and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s equaliser three minutes later.
Both sides lost their opening match so this result leaves them two points adrift of Brazil and Switzerland, who meet later on Monday.
