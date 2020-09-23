CAMEROON: One killed, many injured during anti-govt demonstrations | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Politics

CAMEROON: One killed, many injured during anti-govt demonstrations

September 23, 2020
CAMEROON: One killed, many injured during anti-govt demonstrations
By Ripples Nigeria

A protester was killed and others were injured in Cameroon during anti-government protests held across the country on Tuesday, according to the opposition party’s lawyer.

The lawyer, Robert Amsterdam, tweeted a video of a protester lying motionless.

He wrote: “We are receiving reports that at least one protester has been shot and killed by police in Douala [the country’s biggest city] and many others injured and arrested.”

The government had warned of a firm response to Tuesday’s protests called by opposition leader Maurice Kamto.

READ ALSO: ISWAP fighters kill 14 villagers in Cameroon

The demonstrators were calling for an end to the Anglophone crisis and a reform of the electoral code.

Reports say that the protests will continue until President Paul Biya is forced from power.

Mr Biya has been in power since 1982. He was re-elected in 2018 in an election that Mr Kamto claimed he won.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */