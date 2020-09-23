CAMEROON: One killed, many injured during anti-govt demonstrations | Ripples Nigeria

A protester was killed and others were injured in Cameroon during anti-government protests held across the country on Tuesday, according to the opposition party’s lawyer.

The lawyer, Robert Amsterdam, tweeted a video of a protester lying motionless.

He wrote: “We are receiving reports that at least one protester has been shot and killed by police in Douala [the country’s biggest city] and many others injured and arrested.”

The government had warned of a firm response to Tuesday’s protests called by opposition leader Maurice Kamto.

The demonstrators were calling for an end to the Anglophone crisis and a reform of the electoral code.

Reports say that the protests will continue until President Paul Biya is forced from power.

Mr Biya has been in power since 1982. He was re-elected in 2018 in an election that Mr Kamto claimed he won.

