Sports
Cameroon risk FIFA hammer as country’s president orders coach replacement
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon could incur the wrath of world football governing body, FIFA after the country’s president interfered in football matters.
FIFA rules require any member association to be independent and avoid any form of political interference.
The Cameroonian president, through his Minister of Sports Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, has ordered former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song to be named head coach of the senior national men’s team.
A statement said Cameroon needed “a new breath”.
“On very high instructions from the President of the Republic, the coach of the men’s national football team, Mr Antonio Conceicao, has been replaced by Rigobert Song,” said Kombi.
Read Also: Burkina Faso squander three-goal lead as Cameroon win AFCON bronze match on penalties
“The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) is invited to take the necessary measures for a rapid and harmonious implementation of these very high directives.”
Song would be replacing Toni Conceicao, who led the Indomitable Lions to a third-placed finish at the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted by the country.
Conceicao had also led Cameroon to World Cup qualifying play-offs and they will play Algeria in a two-legged tie in March for a place at Qatar 2022.
Song, who was most recently the coach of the Cameroon Under-21 side, is the country’s most capped player, making 137 appearances for the senior team.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...