Politics
Campaign director, other LP leaders in North-East dump Obi for Atiku
A Director of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in Bauchi State, Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Bawu, who addressed journalists at a media briefing on Tuesday in Bauchi, said all the LP leaders, including the zonal and national officers in the North-East had joined the PDP to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 election.
He said the defectors believe in Abubakar’s capacity to lead the country.
The campaign director also cited LP’ lack of structure at ward, local and state levels as another major reason behind their decision.
“Without an iota of doubt, we believe the LP is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-East.
“We are officially declaring that all the North-East executives of Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
“We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilise votes to who has the capacity to win the election.”
