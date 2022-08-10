‘Campaign with wisdom’, Omokri tells politicians ahead of 2023 elections

Supporter of Atiku Abubakar, pesidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned candidates jostling for elective positions in the 2023 general elections against campaign of calumny.

The political analyst, who made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, charged candidates on issue-based campaigns.

Reno observed that campaigns in Nigeria are fraught with needless overzealousness preventing good governance in the country.

Read also:Face your job, Omokri replies Keyamo over comments on Atiku, PDP

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his supporters of destroying post-election reconciliation chance, adding that the administration was responsible for the country’s present predicament.

Speaking on the need for Nigerians to assess candidates carefully, Omokri therefore tasked whoever emerges President in 2023 on adequate governance.

The tweet read: “Whoever will win in 2023 still has to govern. That is why we must campaign with wisdom. Let us not be too overzealous and destroy any chance of reconciliation after the election. That is what Buhari and Buharists did in 2015. And we are still paying the price today.”

