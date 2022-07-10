CAN, Adegoruwa fault APC on Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket next year.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had earlier on Sunday announced the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant, Media, and Communications, to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, CAN said the situation in the country now was not suitable for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said it was left for Nigerians to accept or reject the Muslim/Muslim candidature of the APC.

The statement read: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated it clearly that the situation in the country now is not suitable for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is up to Nigerians to accept or reject. Today’s Nigeria is not the same as when Nigerians voted for the Abiola-Kingibe ticket which was eventually annulled. Our prayers are with Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Oluwa Adegoruwa, on Sunday described as a bad move, Tinubu’s decision to pick a Muslim running mate.

In a statement he personally signed in Lagos, the lawyer said the combination might worsen the country’s insecurity.

He said: “Nigerians, whether Muslims, Christians, traditionalists, should reject APC with their votes come 2023 because a Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, an incentive for ISWAP, and a call for terrorism to thrive more.

“Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit, there is no better way to insult our sensibilities. I pray it is not true.”

