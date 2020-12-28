CAN appeals to Ogun gov to allow Christians observe cross-over night service

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, on Sunday appealed to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to allow Christians in the state, observe its traditional cross-over night service on December 31, to usher in the New Year.

The appeal was contained in an open letter addressed to the Governor, titled ‘A Passionate Appeal for the Observance of Cross-Over Night’, signed by the state CAN Chairman, Bishop (Dr) Tunde-Akinsanya.

According to Tunde-Akinsanya, Christian faithful should be allowed to worship in their various churches, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Ripples had reported that the state government had suspended crowded cross-over night services and carnivals, amidst the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

But the CAN chairman pleaded with the state government to allow the cross-over night start by 10:30pm on Thursday and end by 12:15am on Friday morning, while urging churches to ensure that worshippers observe the COVID-19 protocols.

Read also: Ondo, Ogun suspend crossover services, carnival, clubs over Covid-19 scare

The letter read: “In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on religious activities across the state, there have been so much calls and appeals by the Church leaders for the observance of Cross-Over Night on 31st December 2020.

“To this end, I hereby write on behalf of the leadership and entire structure of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State, to solicit for the indulgence of Your Excellency to allow for the observance of the Cross-Night among the churches in Ogun State just as it is the in our neighbouring Lagos State.

“In the spirit of operating in consonance with COVID-19 protocols, it is our plan and request that churches be allowed to start the Cross-Over Night Service by 10:30 pm on 31st December 2020 and end it by 12:15 am on 1st January 2021.

“That the worshippers be allowed movement back to their places of abode between 12:15 am and 1:00 am on 1st January 2021.

“That the churches shall put in place and observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols as released by the government,” the statement read further.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions