CAN cautions DSS against politicising Nigeria’s security

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday cautioned the Department of State Services (DSS) against playing politics with the country’s security.

The Christian body made the call in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to its President, Adebayo Oladeji.

CAN was reacting to a claim by DSS on an alleged attempt by a faceless group to cause crisis in the country.

The statement read: “Whenever the DSS raises any alarm over the security of the country, ordinarily, one should take them seriously because of the fact that their primary responsibility includes but not limited to intelligence gathering.

“We recall that the agency raised a similar alarm recently. But how many suspects have been arrested, detained, and arraigned over the last ones? All the killings in the country have been happening without bringing those responsible to book.

“Are they not aware? People are being kidnapped on the highways and in their residences without any arrest. We wonder why? Those who are shedding the innocent blood and those who are kidnapping for ransom are they spirits?

“CAN calls on DSS and others who are responsible for the security of lives and property of the people to wake up to their constitutional responsibilities.

“The least that is expected of any responsible government is the protection of lives and property of the citizens, which our governments have not been able to do.

“Sometimes, some suspects will be paraded before the camera but their prosecutions remain unknown. This doesn’t speak well of us as a nation.

“Terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are not invincible and until they are being apprehended and successfully prosecuted, people will no longer have respect for those who are in charge of the security.”

