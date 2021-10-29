Politics
CAN cautions parties over Christian, Muslim tickets for 2023 polls
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the possibility of political parties in the country presenting a Christian/Christian or a Muslim/Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.
According to the umbrella body of Christians in the country, the nation already had enough through insecurity, warning that politicians should be mindful of their utterances so as not to heat up the polity as campaigns commence.
CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle made known the position of the body on Wednesday when he led the CAN leadership to meet with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege at the National Assembly.
Ayokunle said: “We urge that a balance of both religious practitioners be considered. We don’t want Christian/Christian ticket nor Muslim/Muslim ticket.”
Ayokunle, while expressing disappointment with the economic downturn and its consequences on the people, called for quick actions and policies that will cushion the effect.
“Unemployment is at an unimaginable level. While we appreciate the efforts of the legislature in calling the attention of the executive, more robust and daring efforts are required.
“Enabling environment should be created for investments and incentives or tax exceptions given to local manufacturers on some goods”, the CAN President said.
