CAN chairman declared missing after Boko Haram attack

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, has been declared missing following a foiled attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday.

The disappearance of Andimi was confirmed by the District Head of Michika, Mr Ngida Zakawa, who said when a delegation of the Adamawa State Government paid a sympathy visit to Michika that the victim was last seen with unknown persons.

According to Zakwa who received the delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, on Saturday, some women told him they saw the CAN chairman boarding a Hilux van with unknown men.

READ ALSO: Scores of terrorists reportedly killed as Nigerian Airforce pounds Sambisa Forest

“We did not lose any civilian life but some shops were looted by the insurgents while the whereabouts of CAN chairman is unknown, except that some women claimed they saw him boarding a Hilux van,” he said.

The deputy governor, Crowther Seth however told the people of Michika that the government was with them and would always act in its own way to lessen their security concerns.

Reports say Andimi’s disappearance follows a foiled attack on the Michika LGA by the Boko Haram insurgents two days ago who had entered the town but were repelled by soldiers and vigilantes before they could do much damage.

Join the conversation

Opinions