CAN chairman’s execution another sad tale of terrorists’ inhuman activities – Northern governors

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Wednesday described as sad and unfortunate the execution of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram fighters.

The Chairman of the Forum, Solomon Dalung said in a statement that the killing was yet another sad tale of the terrorists’ inhuman activities in the country.

READ ALSO: Fast-track prosecution of power sector corruption cases, SERAP tells AGF, EFCC, ICPC

He said: “Northern Governors’ Forum remains united in their support for security agencies to continue to rise up to not only terrorist groups, but all forms of criminality that seek to divide the country along ethnic, religious or political lines.”

Lalong said the governors are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari as he rallies other world leaders towards defeating terror groups and their sponsors as well as purveyors of their bizarre ideology.

Join the conversation

Opinions