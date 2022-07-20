Politics
CAN challenges APC to mention bishops at Shettima’s unveiling
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mention the bishops that witnessed the unveiling of its vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.
Some Christian clerics were seen at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, venue of the ceremony, on Wednesday.
However, there were insinuations the party hired the bishops in its bid to win Nigerians’ support ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, made the call in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on New Media and Communication, Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja.
READ ALSO: ‘Tinubu has chosen to walk in Abiola’s path with Shettima’s choice,’ Says APC chairman, Adamu
The statement read: “Let them name the CAN officials at the programme and their offices. If they could use 2017 photos to claim that some Pastors visited Shettima and lied that Pastor E. A Adeboye has endorsed them, they could do anything.
“Our position on Muslim-Muslim ticket is irreversible. Anybody can claim anything but one thing is clear, CAN was not part of the unveiling programme of Shettima.”
