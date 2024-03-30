News
CAN challenges citizens, leaders at Easter
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on Nigerians, and the leaders to rededication themselves to building a nation that reflects positive values.
The association while felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Easter, also called for genuine commitment to the common good.
In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN extended its wishes of peace, joy and blessings to all Nigerians.
The statement read: “In the midst of our daily challenges and triumphs, Easter stands as a timeless reminder of hope, renewal, and redemption.
“It is a season that calls us to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made for humanity and the triumph of light over darkness.
“The lessons of Easter hold particular relevance for Nigerian society today. In a time marked by uncertainty, we are called to embody the virtues of love for one another.
“Just as Christ’s resurrection brought new life and hope to the world, so too can we, as a nation, rise above our differences and difficulties; and work towards a brighter future.
“Let us remember that Easter is not merely a time for celebration but a call to action. As leaders, we are charged with the responsibility to bring newness into the system by leading with integrity, compassion, and humility. As citizens, we are called to stand united in the face of adversity, to extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours, and to strive for peace and justice in our communities.
“I urge all leaders, at every level, to heed the lessons of Easter and to govern with wisdom, fairness, and a genuine commitment to the common good. I call upon all citizens to embody the spirit of Easter in their daily lives and to practice sacrificial love towards one another.
“As we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord, let us also renew our dedication to building a nation that reflects positive values.
“May this Easter season be a time of reflection, renewal, and rededication to the principles that hold us together as a people.”
