News
CAN charges residents of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves against bandits
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday charged residents of Southern Kaduna to rise up and protect themselves against bandits.
The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. John Hayab, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna, stressed that the government has been unable to fulfill its promise of protecting the lives and property of people from bandits in the area.
He was reacting to Sunday’s killing of 15 persons by bandits at Agban Kagoro, Kaura local government area of the state.
The statement read: “The Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the Government and security forces.
READ ALSO: Southern Kaduna youths vow to defend communities against terrorists
“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many.
“How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully? Kaduna State citizens are tired of Government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property.
“Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough.
“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and community. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...