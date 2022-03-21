CAN charges residents of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves against bandits

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday charged residents of Southern Kaduna to rise up and protect themselves against bandits.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. John Hayab, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna, stressed that the government has been unable to fulfill its promise of protecting the lives and property of people from bandits in the area.

He was reacting to Sunday’s killing of 15 persons by bandits at Agban Kagoro, Kaura local government area of the state.

The statement read: “The Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the Government and security forces.

“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many.

“How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully? Kaduna State citizens are tired of Government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property.

“Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc is not good enough.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and community. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself.”

