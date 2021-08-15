News
CAN charges security agencies to prosecute perpetrators of Jos killings
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State chapter, has condemned the killing of commuters at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.
This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Jos by the CAN chairman in the state, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, who urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that criminals on Saturday, attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters, killed 22 persons and injured scores.
Lubo also condemned ongoing killings in Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi local government areas.
READ ALSO: KILLINGS: Taraba evacuates 383 students from University of Jos
“We wish to express deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa, leading to loss of lives and property.
“The leadership of CAN totally condemns these attacks and pleads with security agents to ensure normalcy is restored.
“Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable.
” We mourn with the families of those who lost their loved ones, as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind.
“We urge security agencies to swiftly arrest all those involved, to bring an end to the needless killings,” he said.
Lubo said the association would continue to work toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.
