CAN commends Zamfara gov for giving Christians ‘N5m, 600 bags of rice and 20 cows’ for Christmas

Following Christmas celebration in Zamfara State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zamfara Chapter, has commended the state government for providing Christians with gifts and security during the celebration.

This commendation was made by the CAN State Chairman, Rev. Fr. Iliya Tsiga, during an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Gusau.

According to him, CAN had through the season prayed for continued peace in the state, continued brotherly relationship among all citizens and God’s special intervention in improving the standard of living of Nigerians.

He said: “We are particularly happy that in spite of the security challenges faced in the state, the peace and dialogue initiative of Gov. Bello Matawalle is working as it ensured a peaceful Christmas celebration in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“There was not a single case of security threat to any of our members both in towns and villages.

“All our members moved freely to and from churches as well as visiting friends, relations or other social activities to mark the event.”

Tsiga prayed to God to terminate all challenges facing the country by the end of the year.

“With the passage of a realistic budget in the state, l am confident that the state governor and government will have the zeal and strength towards a better state,” he said.

He, however, urged the people in the state and the country in general to observe COVID-19 protocols as directed by experts and governments.

He further commended Gov. Matawalle for giving Christians N5 million, 600 bags of rice and 20 cows as donations to ensure a smooth and happy celebration.

“We are really happy for this kind of brotherly gesture given to us by Gov. Matawalle which we shared among our members,” he said.

