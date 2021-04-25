CAN condemns killing, abduction of worshippers in Kaduna church | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
CAN condemns killing, abduction of worshippers in Kaduna church
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday condemned the killing and abduction of members of the Haske Baptist Church in Manni Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.
The gunmen, who stormed the church during service on Sunday, shot indiscriminately at worshippers and killed one Dr. Zechariah Dogonyaro.
They also abducted four other worshippers.
In a statement issued by its Secretary in Kaduna State, Rev. Caleb Maaji, CAN decried the incessant terror attacks on innocent people of the state.
The Christian umbrella body asked the government to stop making empty pledges and act towards eliminating the scourge.
The statement read: “Our hearts are saddened over the sorry see security situation in our dear state (Kaduna State). It has grown so unfortunate and on a daily basis continues to grow worst with no appreciable resistance given the unholy terrorists who have continued to hold our dear state and nation to ransom.
“Today 25th April 2021, innocent worshipers who went out for nothing but to worship and pray to God were attacked, a medical doctor and one other person killed, many members injured and others taken into captivity.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church attack
“This is happening in a nation that her constitution allows freedom of religion yet this freedom is not guaranteed.
“CAN Kaduna State continues to wonder what the crime of innocent citizens is, how come the terrorists appear more free and protected than the citizens?
“This is a challenge to the government, indeed a government that is unable to guarantee the safety of its citizens and their properties will be best termed a failed government.
“The Kaduna State government and the Federal Government should stop making noise about insecurity and simply act now before Nigerians will have no option than to turn to self-help.”
