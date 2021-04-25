 CAN condemns killing, abduction of worshippers in Kaduna church | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

CAN condemns killing, abduction of worshippers in Kaduna church

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday condemned the killing and abduction of members of the Haske Baptist Church in Manni Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The gunmen, who stormed the church during service on Sunday, shot indiscriminately at worshippers and killed one Dr. Zechariah Dogonyaro.

They also abducted four other worshippers.

In a statement issued by its Secretary in Kaduna State, Rev. Caleb Maaji, CAN decried the incessant terror attacks on innocent people of the state.

The Christian umbrella body asked the government to stop making empty pledges and act towards eliminating the scourge.

The statement read: “Our hearts are saddened over the sorry see security situation in our dear state (Kaduna State). It has grown so unfortunate and on a daily basis continues to grow worst with no appreciable resistance given the unholy terrorists who have continued to hold our dear state and nation to ransom.

“Today 25th April 2021, innocent worshipers who went out for nothing but to worship and pray to God were attacked, a medical doctor and one other person killed, many members injured and others taken into captivity.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church attack

“This is happening in a nation that her constitution allows freedom of religion yet this freedom is not guaranteed.

CAN Kaduna State continues to wonder what the crime of innocent citizens is, how come the terrorists appear more free and protected than the citizens?

“This is a challenge to the government, indeed a government that is unable to guarantee the safety of its citizens and their properties will be best termed a failed government.

“The Kaduna State government and the Federal Government should stop making noise about insecurity and simply act now before Nigerians will have no option than to turn to self-help.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations15 hours ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports49 mins ago

Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk

Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Sports4 hours ago

Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Sports4 hours ago

Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season

Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Sports6 hours ago

Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Sports7 hours ago

Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win

The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...

Latest Tech News

Latest1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest3 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest4 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech4 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Latest4 days ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...