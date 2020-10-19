CAN counsel Buhari on how to deal with #EndSARS protesters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a committee to dialogue with the representatives of the #EndSARS protesters to douse tension in the country.

CAN made the call in a statement issued on Monday by its President, Samson Ayokunle, who commended the #EndSARS protesters and youths advocating against police brutality.

The body which called on the military and the police to exercise restraint to avoid deaths and severe injuries also acknowledge the resilience of youths and “patriotic agitation in a peaceful manner despite the pockets of attack by the police or hired thugs in some instances.”

In the statement, the Christian religious organization told Buhari to send a bill to the National Assembly for the compensation of all victims of the Police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

“Semi-literates should never be recruited into the Police again. Well-educated, morally and mentally sound people are good enough to wear police uniforms in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s nomination of Onochie as INEC commissioner an act of executive recklessness –CAN

“All tiers of the government should stop paying lip service to the welfare of the people and immediately begin welfare programmes that will bring succor to the suffering masses.

“State governors and the FCT Minister should set up a committee to dialogue with the representatives of the protesters to douse tension in the country.

“The Inspector General of Police should suspend the implementation of the establishment of SWAT. All officers who were members of SARS should be screened to unmask the rotten eggs.

“The government should wake up now and provide a future for our youths through provision of gainful employment or enabling environment for their employment,” the statement issued by Ayokunle concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions