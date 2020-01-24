CAN declares national fast to end killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared a 3-day national fast for all churches in Nigeria and all christians both home and abroad.

Chairman and leader of the CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said in a statement on Friday, that the fasting exercise was to end the growing concerns of brutal killings of innocent Nigerians.

Read also: NLC confirms payment of minimum wage has commenced in Borno

The cleric further stated that the fasting is to equip the Nigerian government with the spiritual capacity to sudue the activities of insurgents within the nation.

According to him, “Sunday 2nd February 2020 is declared a Special Prayer Walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation in the form of a procession to be led by States CAN Chairmen in their CAN Secretariats and pastors of churches in all churches in Nigeria”.

Join the conversation

Opinions