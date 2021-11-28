CAN decries indecent dressing, drug abuse in Bauchi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Bauchi State on Sunday decried indecent dressing and drug abuse by youths in the state.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Abraham Damina Dimeus, who addressed participants at the 2021 edition of Christmas Carol of 9 Lessons held at the COCIN Church auditorium, Millennium Quarters, Bauchi, said indecent dressing has become a major source of concern to Christian leaders in the state.

He said: “Indecent dressing has become a serious challenge in our contemporary church; pastors should as a matter of urgency address that problem.

, “Similarly, our youths are engaging themselves in illicit drugs. I implore families and society as a whole to check this and other societal ills. We should preach peace and live peacefully wherever we find ourselves.”

