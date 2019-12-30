CAN decries kidnapping, constant persecution of Christians in northern Nigeria

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried what it says, is the constant kidnapping and persecution of Christians in the northern part of Nigeria.

CAN which expressed its displeasure at the development on Monday in a statement issued by the Kaduna State chairman of the Christian umbrella body, Rev. Joseph Hayab said that Christians were undergoing real persecution up north.

Rev. Hayab further expressed his utmost dismay that many Church leaders in Nigeria are afraid of speaking out the truth of what is really happening in that region of the country for fear of the unknown.

He said; “As a Christian and particular as Church leaders, you must be known with telling the truth of what is happening in the society so that the leadership of the country if it is a listening one will be able to amend itself to the reality of life.

READ ASLO: Wike signs Rivers’ 2020 Budget of N531bn

“We have many of our young girls that have been forcefully married to Muslims and forcefully against their will being made to convert to different faith.

“Evidences abound in our higher institutions that our children cannot gain admission no matter their qualifications, or where they are given admission, they will not be given the course of their choice even if they have requisite qualifications to study such courses.

“In obtaining offer of appointment, the story is the same. A survey could be made to ascertain these allegations. One will be shocked to discover that what Christians are going through in the country especially in the north is far more than what we are crying for. The situation is so bad that we are looking unto God Almighty to arrest it for a better society where fairness and equity abound for all and sundry.”

He also added that, “As a Church, We must be seen standing and speaking for the truth in every situation because the Church of God in Nigeria is in pain. Those who love God and humanity must stand and speak out the truth every evil in the society. We should not fear man but God Almighty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions