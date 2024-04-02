CAN demands apology from FIRS over ‘offensive’ Easter message

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday demanded a public apology from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over its Easter message.

FIRS had in its Easter message on Monday said “Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes.”

The National Director, National Issues and Social Welfare (CAN), Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (retd), in a statement, said FIRS’ Easter message had threatened Nigeria’s unity and undermined respect among diverse religious groups.

It described the message as “offensive and derogatory” to the Christian faith.

The statement read: “The Easter message by FIRS does not only threaten Nigeria’s delicate unity but also undermines the efforts of many Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups.

“As a nation that prides itself on religious harmony and peaceful coexistence, we are deeply concerned by the recurrence of provocative messages around religious holidays.

“This year, a public institution, which should be the bastion of exemplary conduct, has been implicated in disseminating content that is widely regarded as offensive and derogatory to the Christian faith.

“Such messages not only threaten the delicate fabric of our national unity but also undermine the efforts of countless Nigerians working towards fostering mutual respect among diverse religious groups.”

