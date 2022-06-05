News
CAN demands overhaul of Nigeria’s security, condemn church attack
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of worshippers by gunmen in Owo, Ondo State.
Unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State and killed at least 50 worshippers.
In a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, urged security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the criminals as soon as possible.
The statement read: “We call on the state governors to meet with the President to find lasting solution to these killings.”
CAN also demanded the overhaul of the country’s security architecture in order to address the country’s security challenges.
It added: “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned the unprovoked attack and killing of several innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, and called on the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly criminality.
“This is sad, wrong, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable, and satanic.
“There is no explanation for this unprovoked attack and assault on a place of worship.”
