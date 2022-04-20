CAN demands sack of Sterling Bank MD over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ post

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded the immediate removal of the Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, over the bank’s Easter message said to have ridiculed the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In an Easter message sent to customers, and posted on its social media page on Monday, the lender compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the rise of Agege bread.

“Like Agege Bread, He Rose,” the message read.

The message sparked outrage across the country with many Christians describing the message as insensitive and offensive to their faith.

They demanded the immediate removal of the post from the social media platforms and a public apology from the bank.

The bank later removed the offensive message and apologised to Nigerians in a statement personally signed by the managing director.

However, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Joseph Daramola, CAN described the message as provocative and insensitive.

The body urged Christians to shun all behaviours that would make them to take laws into their hands.

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to an ungodly, wicked, insensitive and deliberately provocative advertisement of the Sterling Bank comparing the Resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ to ‘Agege Bread’ amidst the Easter celebration.

READ ASLO: Sterling Bank begs Nigerians over ‘provocative’ Agege bread post

“In case the management of the Sterling Bank is not aware, the resurrection of Jesus witnesses to the immense power of God Himself. To believe in the resurrection is to believe in God.

“If God exists, and if He created the universe and has power over it, then He has power to raise the dead. If He does not have such power, He is not worthy of our faith and worship.

“Only He who created life can resurrect it after death, only He can reverse the mystery that is death itself, and only He can remove the sting and gain the victory over the grave (1 Corinthians 15:54–55). In resurrecting Jesus from the grave, God reminds us of His absolute sovereignty over life and death.

“The purported apology did not come from a penitent heart. How can someone in his right mind describe the risen of Christ as a loaf of bread? That is insulting, ridiculous and a mockery of Jesus Christ. We advise Christians to be wary of the banks and other financial institutions they are patronising.

“We learnt that the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has reportedly intervened in the matter with a view to impose some sanctions against Sterling Bank. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is waiting for the decision of the organisation.

“However, in the interim, we call for the immediate removal of the Chief Executive of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, with his management whose actions have clearly shown their hostility and hatred for the Christian faith.”

