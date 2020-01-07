CAN fulfilling Boko Haram’s wish —Presidency

The Presidency has said the Christian Association of Nigeria was fulfilling the wish of Boko Haram terror group by seeing the conflict through the lens of religion.

The presidency also assured that the security forces of Nigeria were working continuously to return those taken hostage by Boko Haram to their families, friends and communities.

It said in doing so, the government had full confidence in the ability of the security forces to accomplish the task.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

He was responding to a call by CAN on Monday that the Federal Government should deploy adequate public resources towards securing the release of all Christians held in the captivity of two factions of Boko Haram terrorists.

But Shehu, in the statement, frowned that the issue of activities of terrorists in Nigeria was still being seen in religious terms.

“On its own part government has condemned some of the appalling acts of terror, especially following the festive period.

“Yet, to continue to see these happenings solely in religious terms – removed from social, economic and environmental factors – simplifies complexities that must be heeded. Not seeing them as they should be is exactly what the terrorists and groups wish: they want Nigerians to see their beliefs as a reason to turn against one another.

“On the contrary, Christians and Muslims alike are united in their opposition to Boko Haram and the hatred for decency that the infamous group stands for.

READ ALSO: CAN to FG: Ensure prompt release of Boko Haram captives

“Nigerians must continue to be united in ensuring that they do not subscribe to the terrorists’ message of division. Unfortunately, some leaders and politicians seek to make political capital from our religious differences. As we fight Boko Haram on the ground, so too must we tackle their beliefs: stability and unity in face of their hatred is itself a rejection of their worldview.

“This government shall never tolerate religious intolerance. We clearly and unambiguously restate our support for the freedom to practice whichever belief you wish. The politicisation of religion – as forbidden by the constitution – has no place in Nigeria,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions