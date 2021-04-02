CAN implores Kogi residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
CAN implores Kogi residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines
CAN chairman in Kogi, Bishop John Ibenu, on Friday, April 2, urged people in the state to accept and take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is safe.
Ibenu gave the advice in Lokoja when officials of Kogi State Ministry of Health and Kogi Primary Health Care Development Agency paid him an advocacy visit preparatory to receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
He said a stakeholders meeting between CAN National President, His Eminence Dr Ayokunle Samson, the Minister of Health, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, NAFDAC and others came to the conclusion that COVID-19 is real.
He said the meeting also concluded that it was safe to take the vaccine.
“We listened to many presentations by professionals and we carried out our own investigation and concluded that the vaccine is beneficial to mankind and that everyone should accept it.
He assured Nigerians that CAN would be the number one body to stand against anything that could harm anyone.
He stressed that it was against international standard and health practice to introduce anything that would be harmful to humanity, saying, “CAN will never be part of anything that will be harmful to humanity.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe; there is no trick in it; please let us not be left behind.’’
Ibenu noted that it was not compulsory to take the vaccine and that those who did not want it could stay away.
“It is for the benefit of humanity and we certify it to be okay for everybody,’’ he stressed.
READ ALSO: Agency says Abia, Taraba have lowest covid-19 vaccinated population
The cleric thanked Kogi State government under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello, for all it had done to save lives in the state since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bishop commended the Ministry of Health and the governor in particular for being very open and practical in handling the issue of COVID-19 from the onset.
“As far as COVID-19 is concerned, the Kogi government has taken the most pragmatic approach in addressing the situation from Day One of the virus,’’ Ibenu said.
Earlier, Alhaji Acheku Yusuf, Kogi State Health Promotion Officer, said the visit was on the mandate of Kogi government to seek CAN’s support on COVID-19 vaccination.
He said that Kogi was expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines very soon, and CAN would be needed as one of the critical stakeholders to educate the people.
“We want your support in educating people in Kogi to accept the vaccine, but we must not force anybody to take it,’’ Yusuf said.
