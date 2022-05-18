CAN insists on nation-wide protests in churches over Deborah Samuel’s murder

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has insisted that its chapters in Plateau and Benue States would go on with their planned nationwide protests scheduled for Sunday against the lynching of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel.

The victim was stoned to death and set on fire last week for alleged blasphemy against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in a WhatsApp voice note.

CAN chapters in both Plateau and Benue which are the umbrella bodies for churches in the two states, said despite bans on protests by many states in the North, they would organise peaceful protests against Deborah’s killing.

Rev. Bayo Oladeji, CAN’s spokesman in a statement confirming the development on Tuesday, said the planned protests would still hold nationwide on Sunday despite opposition to it.

The CAN spokesman however, said the protests would take place in front of CAN secretariats in various states or major churches as there would be no processions on the streets.

“The nationwide protests will continue. We are not going to take to the streets so nobody should stop us from gathering in front of our premises. We will be by CAN secretariats and lift up our placards.

“In cities where there are no CAN secretariats, we will use big churches to stage protests. We know too well that if we take to the streets, they will use thugs to hijack it. So, we will gather in front of our churches. We are not going to take to the streets,” Rev. Oladeji said.

