CAN makes face masks a must, lists other conditions for churches to hold services

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter has said members must wear face mask to worship in churches.

It also said that all churches in the state must provide washing hands basins as well as alcohol-based hand sanitizers for members.

The Kano State chairman of CAN, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, stated this in a statement on Friday.

He said the decision was sequel to the state government’s directive for worship centres to open for religious activities.

The state, lifting the ban on worship over COVID-19 said worship centres can commence from 6am but ensure they complete the service by 1 pm before 2 pm when the open day would terminate.

The statement by the CAN chairman in the state read:

“Wearing of face mask is compulsory before anyone is allowed into the church for worship.

“Bucket/drum of water and soap for hand washing before entering into the church for worship must be made available.

“Availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizers for worshippers to use before, during and/or after worship,” the statement said.

“Beloved servants of God, we sincerely request that all our pastors and congregants observe these important regulations as both CAN’s monitoring and enforcement team shall be visiting every church alongside the state monitoring and enforcement team.

“We do believe we shall cooperate with the CAN leadership to sustain the honour God has given to his church in the land/state.”

