CAN optimistic churches may reopen in June

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday said it is hopeful that churches in the country may be reopened to worshipers in the first week of June.

Places of worship, including mosques have been under lock and key for months after the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic spread into the country.

Rev Samson Ayokunke, the president of the association gave the indication in a statement on Wednesday, adding that CAN had been consulting with the Federal Government on the modalities to follow.

According to him, if the government did not entertain any fear in opening markets and banks, there would not be any basis to hesitate in opening churches considering the fact that they are more organised than markets and banks.

Ayokunle said: “As a law-abiding institution, the church in Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria that binds all of us together complied, hitherto, with government’s directive suspending church services for the past eight weeks now.

“However, the Church is well prepared for resumption of worship and as one of the most organised institutions in the country with trained leadership and good guidance by the Scripture.

“We are in discussions with the Federal Government and are drawing the guidelines that churches would follow in order not to endanger the life of any worshipper and equally prevent COVID-19 infection.

“We are sure of compliance if the government allows our compliance team to work hand-in-hand with their law enforcement agencies to monitor compliance. If the government didn’t entertain any fear in opening markets and banks which are not as organised as the church, why should government entertain fear about the compliance of the church?

“We are hopeful that latest by the first Sunday in June, all our churches would open again for congregational worship under COVID-19 prevention regulations. As I said before, we are consulting with the government on this.”

