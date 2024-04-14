News
CAN pleads with govt to rescue 89 kidnapped Chibok girls still in captivity
As Nigeria marks the 10th year commemoration of the abduction of 276 female students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, a community in Borno State, by the Boko Haram terrorist group on 2014, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government to take decisive steps to rescue the remaining 89 girls still in captivity.
CAN’s National Director for Education, Youth and Women Development, Rev Ozumba Nicodemus, who made the plea in a statement on Sunday, said the fact that the girls are still in captivity has continued to heighten the pain and anguish experienced by their parents and loved ones.
Nicodemus also called on the international community, humanitarian organisations, and well-meaning individuals to join CAN in advocating for the release of the girls and unite them with their families.
“The case of the Chibok girls cannot be swept under the carpet, as it represents a horrific tragedy that has left an indelible mark on the nation’s conscience. The trauma experienced by the 276 abducted girls from Nigeria is unimaginable,” the statement reads.
“The pain and anguish felt by their parents, who have endured sleepless nights filled with hopelessness, are deeply felt by CAN.
“We cannot remain silent while their children remain in captivity, yearning for freedom and reunion with their families.
“CAN hereby reiterate its unwavering demand for the government to intensify efforts and take decisive action to rescue the remaining children still held hostage.
“This is not only a matter of national importance but also a test of our commitment to upholding the rights and safety of our citizens, particularly the most vulnerable among us.
“Together, we can amplify our voices and exert greater pressure on the abductors to bring an end to this prolonged ordeal,” the statement noted.
