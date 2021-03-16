CAN praises Vatican's decision to prohibit same-sex marriages | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
CAN praises Vatican’s decision to prohibit same-sex marriages
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, March 16, praised Pope Francis for rejecting same-sex marriage and standing by the Bible, which it described as superior to any civilisation.
This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the CAN General Secretary, Mr Joseph Daramola, who said that the pope’s decision was godly and timely.
“We agree with the pope that the godly and timely decision is not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite.
”Our joy knew no bounds when we learnt that the decision of the Vatican’s Doctrinal Office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, rejecting the same-sex union or marriage was endorsed by Pope Francis,” CAN said.
According to the association, the decision is the position of the Bible as stated in Genesis 9:20-27, Genesis 19:1-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:18-32, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, and 1 Timothy 1:10.
READ ALSO: CAN sues Nigerian govt over CAMA Act
”Whatever law that contradicts these passages of the Bible is totally unacceptable, reprehensible, and must be rejected.
“Even the practice is accursed to the animals, we wonder why normal human beings will be practising it, we condemn it in strong terms.
”We totally agree with the Vatican that, what is to be blessed needs to be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express the grace, according to the designs of God inscribed in creation, and fully revealed by Christ the Lord.
“For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage.
The association called on governments, especially in Africa, which endorsed same-sex marriage, to retreat.
“We commend the Nigerian Government for resisting the pressure to reverse its anti-same-sex policy and law,” CAN said.
