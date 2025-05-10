CAN President calls on Tinubu to confront terrorism masquerading as religious, ethnic conflict

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Daniel Okoh, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive and uncompromising action against terrorists who exploit religious and ethnic sentiments to carry out violence across the country.

Speaking through the Vice President of CAN, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, during a visit to victims of the recent Easter Monday tragedy in Gombe State, Rev. Okoh urged the Federal Government to adopt a firm and transparent approach to security and justice.

On Easter Monday, a truck ploughed into a Christian procession in Billiri town, resulting in the death of six worshippers and injuries to 21 others. The incident sent shockwaves through the local community, deepening concerns over the safety of religious gatherings in the region.

In a show of solidarity and compassion, the CAN President visited victims receiving treatment at the Gombe Specialist Hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe Local Government Area, where he presented monetary gifts to support their recovery. He also visited four of the bereaved families in Billiri Local Government Area to offer condolences and additional donations.

Rev. Okoh described the attack as yet another stark reminder of the rising tide of criminality and urged the authorities to intensify efforts in identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

READ ALSO: Sam Mbakwe Airport launches first-ever international flight after major overhaul

“As the body of Christ, we have repeatedly appealed to the government to conduct thorough investigations into these recurring acts of violence. The perpetrators of such killings must be exposed, regardless of the guise under which they operate,” he said.

He further warned that hiding behind religious or ethnic labels should not shield individuals from the consequences of their crimes. “We cannot allow sentiments to cloud our judgment. Those who commit such heinous acts must be treated as criminals—nothing more.”

Okoh lamented the broader implications of insecurity in Nigeria, cautioning that failing to act decisively only emboldens those who exploit communal fault lines. “When we sympathize with wrongdoers on the basis of shared religion or ethnicity, we risk becoming their next victims. No one is safe if evil is tolerated.”

Reiterating CAN’s position, he said, “The government must act with courage and fairness. Peace cannot reign until terrorism and criminality are rooted out without fear or favour.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now