CAN slams NECO for not allowing freed Bethel Baptist students write final exams

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed the National Examination Council (NECO) for allegedly not allowing the freed abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna, to write their final exams, describing the act as shameful.

The association’s Vice-chairman in the North and its Chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, had argued that it was not the students’ fault that they missed their WAEC and NECO final examinations because they were in kidnappers den.

He noted that although the West African Examination Council (WAEC) agreed that the students who paid for the internal examination but couldn’t write it because they were kidnapped should be registered to write the November-December external examination, NECO refused.

He said, “These children missed their WAEC, they couldn’t write their WAEC. The Bethel Baptist High School students couldn’t write their internal WAEC, they couldn’t write NECO. Sadly, one of the most painful things is that we reached out to NECO and WAEC and said our children didn’t commit any crime, they were only taken away by bandits.

“What can we do since a large number of these children have come back, to write November-December external GCE as external candidates, so that these children would have some sense that, someone cares for them.

“We must give credit to WAEC, they graciously agreed that we should bring these children who paid for the internal exams and they now made them do a formal registration and capturing, and they are writing the November-December WAEC. as I speak now.”

Furthermore, he said, “But NECO that is a national examination body, didn’t even care about all our pleads. She knows what we are going through. How do you want these children to grow tomorrow and serve Nigeria if a national body that belongs to the Nigerian government will not treat them with love, will not treat them with care? Will not treat them with an understanding of their own?

“So we felt shame on NECO for not showing concern to us. Because that shows that this whole thing we’ve complained about Nigeria will continue. At this time of our need, we suppose to have the care of these examination bodies. But NECO never showed love.”

