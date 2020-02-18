CAN stirs new controversy, says ‘we were the target of Auno massacre

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Monday said the attack that killed about 31 people in Auno, close to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, was actually targeted at them.

This was disclosed by the national President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who added, that he and his team escaped the attack by the terrorists last week while on tour of Maiduguri.

The CAN President, who was represented by a National Director at CAN headquarters in Abuja, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, stated this at the inauguration of a new state executive committee of CAN for Edo State.

He said: “We were going to Maiduguri last week with our president, our vehicle broke down on the road and we had to take three taxis to our destination. They (terrorists) laid ambush expecting to see CAN vehicles and then attack, only for them to hear that we have arrived our destination. They killed 31 people that night for missing their target.”

Ayokunle, who called for unity among Christians in the midst of attacks from suspected terrorists, bandits and other violent crimes against Christians, said Christians had no option than to remain united.

He also called on the state chairman, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, to ensure that his second term was more productive.

Ayokunle said: “The body of Christ must remain one; unity is not negotiable because God has been faithful. The leadership of CAN is always under threat but it must ensure unity because we have our members all over the country. So, what else do we do than to remain united and work together?”

