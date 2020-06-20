CAN suspends Adamawa secretary over alleged mismanagement of N1.350m

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended its secretary in Adamawa State, Mr. Anthony Elishama, for three months over alleged mismanagement of N1.350 million.

In a statement issued by its chairman in Adamawa State, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, CAN also directed the suspended scribe to refund the amount within the period of his suspension.

The decision to suspend Elishama, according to the statement, was taken during the state executive council meeting of the association held on Thursday.

The Christian umbrella body asked Elishama to return all official properties including the vehicle and documents to the secretariat.

The statement read: “Mr. Anthony Elishama suspension is as a result of mismanagement of funds belonging to the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to the tune of N1.350 million.

“The state executive of Christians Association of Nigeria expressed disappointment with the secretary’s action.

“The suspended secretary must refund the money to CAN within the period of his suspension.

“He should also immediately summit all the Association’s documents and properties, including the official car at his possession, to CAN Secretariat administration.”

