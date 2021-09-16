CAN suspends chairman in Gombe over congratulatory message to Pantami

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended the chairman of its caretaker committee in Gombe State, Rev. Sunday Congo, over a congratulatory message he sent to the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Rev. Congo had in the letter, congratulated the minister on his promotion to the rank of Professor in the Department of Cyber Security at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

However, a letter dated September 15, 2021, and signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, CAN directed Congo to immediately release all the body’s property to his deputy.

The Christian umbrella body described the cleric’s action as provocative, overzealous and tantamount to a unilateral decision made without authorisation and necessary clearance.

The statement read: “Following the recent publications of your congratulatory message to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, we write to inform you that your action has generated a lot of concerns amongst members of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“This action of yours in publishing and release made on behalf of the association is tantamount to a unilateral decision of you and overzealousness on your part, which was done without authorization and clearance.

“It is not only provocative but undermines the CAN NEC executive. It does not in any way represent their position. In view of the above, you are hereby directed to relinquish your position in Gombe CAN executive with immediate effect and hand over all CAN’s property to your next in line in your bloc.

“In future, you are advised to consult and get approval from the authority of CAN national level so we all may speak with one voice.”

