CAN tasks INEC on credible 2023 elections

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the credible conduct of this month’s general elections.

The CAN President, Daniel Okoh, who made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the INEC has everything required to conduct elections that are acceptable to Nigerians and the international community.

He also urged the security agents to strengthen security in every part of the country ahead of the elections.

The statement read: “We must see the elections as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war. Consequently, there’s a need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must ensure that this election is seamless, credible, and violence-free. The Commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminated the glitches that featured in past polls.

“CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks, and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to the precarious security situation in parts of the country.

“We charge the security agencies to be unbiased and remain neutral while discharging their duties, especially during the forthcoming general elections.

“CAN urges all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country.

“We note the current suffering of the people which is gradually becoming unbearable due to the gross shortage of Naira notes in the system and plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts to mitigate the hardship.”

