CAN tells churches to comply with govt order on crossover service

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches across the nation to comply with set COVID-19 protocols and additional directives by state governments during crossover services.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday evening titled, ‘Cooperate with government on crossover night service’, issued by the President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle.

According to Dr Ayokunle, in cases where government placed embargo on the crossover night service, churches might meet earlier for worship despite the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

He said, “We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. There is no sacrifice that is too much in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30pm or at most 11:00pm to enable worshippers to return home on time. It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus name,” Dr Ayokunle added.

