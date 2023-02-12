CAN to investigate claim on Peter Obi’s N2bn gift to churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dismissed a claim on a N2 billion gift to churches by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

One Frank Onwumere had in a petition that surfaced on social media during the week asked the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to explain how the funds were disbursed to churches in the country.

He alleged that the funds were given to the churches to mobilise votes for Obi in this month’s election.

In a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN described the petition as malicious and urged Nigerians to ignore it.

The Christian body, however, promised to look into the letter in the interest of the general public.

Okoh said: “The attention of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has been drawn to a purported letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that a certain sum of N2bn was given by the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to Churches under the umbrella of CAN.

“I use this medium to categorically state that the so-called letter of petition reportedly signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and addressed to my office is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

“However, we will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public.

“To set the records straight, I am not aware of any N2bn given to Churches in Nigeria to mobilise votes for any 2023 presidential candidate and never received the said petition dated December 22, 2022.

“Nigerians should note that CAN, as a faith-based entity, maintains its non-partisan stance and will not endorse or mobilise support for any candidate in the upcoming elections as against the social media post being circulated by some elements bent on soiling its name and image

“CAN, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard the purported letter of the petition as its content is not only untrue but malicious.

“We warn those peddling the falsehood to desist from such acts because they are capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace.”

