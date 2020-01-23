CAN TO NIGERIAN GOVT: Declare Miyetti Allah a terror group

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday urged the Federal Government to proscribe and label the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, as a terror group over the recent upsurge in the killing of Christians in the country.

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the call at a world press conference on the state of the nation in Abuja.

Ayokunle said the failure of the federal government to call Miyetti Allah to order over the killings in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, and other parts of the country had emboldened criminals to attack non-Muslims with impunity.

According to him, Christians in Nigeria have now become endangered species following the renewed attacks which culminated in the killing of CAN chairman in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters.

