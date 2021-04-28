CAN urges Muslim leaders to mind utterances, amidst raging insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, appealed to Muslim leaders to avoid instigating violence via their utterances.

This call was made by the CAN National General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola.

Daramola lamented that “some Islamic leaders who are out to provoke their Christian counterparts to anger which CAN has been working behind the scene to nip such ungodly actions in the bud.

“For example, in Kwara State that CAN is still trying to curb the violence occasioned by the governor’s directive to mission’s schools to allow the wearing of the hijab, some extremists have built Ummul Khair Central Mosque and Islamic Centre beside Catholic Bishop’s House and the Secretariat primarily to tempt peace-loving Christians into a religious crisis.

“To compound the problem, one Imam Abubakar Ali-Agan and the General Manager, Kwara State Physical Planning Authority, are claiming that there was a Memorandum of Understanding between the Catholic Bishop of Ilorin and the owners of the Ummul Khair Central Mosque before they built the two buildings.

“Whereas, it was absolute falsehood and misinformation. But if they’re certain about their claim, they should publish the said Memorandum of Understanding.

“It’s high time we advised some Muslim leaders in the country to stop fishing in troubled waters with a view to provoking Christians whom they share the same neighborhood with”.

The misunderstanding over the usage of Hijab by students in Kwara state snowballed into violence which culminated in the temporary closure of the schools involved, until peace was restored by the government.

