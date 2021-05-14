CAN urges NSCIA to expose extremists using Islam for criminalities | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
CAN urges NSCIA to expose extremists using Islam for criminalities
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has implored the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to ensure the elimination of terrorism by exposing criminals who hide under the banner of Islam.
The CAN made this call during a statement by its National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph on Thursday rejoicing with Muslims and the NSCIA over the completion of Ramadan.
Joseph decried the activities of extremists whose actions were ungodly and asked the NSCIA to call them to order.
“We appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advise and caution the extremists who are not well-grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.
“It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators. We pray that the aftermath of this year Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country,” the Christian body said.
The religious body also commended the efforts being made by the police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.
It promised to continue to genuinely promote religious tolerance, peace, and unity in Nigeria in collaboration with NSCIA.
“We remain partners in peacemaking. Let us continue working together for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.
“Our heart goes to the families and friends of those who are bereaved especially as a result of senseless and unwarranted killings in the country. May God console and comfort them all,” the statement said.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
