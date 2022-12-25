CAN urges politicians to seek God’s direction for 2023 elections

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday urged politicians eyeing elective offices in the 2023 general elections to seek God’s direction.

The CAN President, Daniel Okoh, made the call in his Christmas message in Abuja.

He noted that the birth of Jesus Christ was important now with the elections just two months away.

The statement read: “The message of Christmas is of peace and oneness. It is to express love to our neighbours regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or political leanings.

“Our political leaders, especially those jostling to lead the country, should use the season to reflect on the good ways of Jesus Christ to give them directives when they assume office.”

