CAN urges urgent action by govt at all levels to end kidnapping, banditry

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the federal government of Nigeria and government at all levels to employ urgent and pragmatic action to end the menace of kidnappers and bandits in the country.

The call was made on Thursday by the chairman of the Kaduna State chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab who expressed shock at the increasing wave of kidnapping and banditry activities along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Rev Hayab also noted that it was unfortunate and unimaginable that lives have been lost while billions of Naira have been paid as ransom to marauding kidnappers and bandits alike.

The statement by CAN reads; “The increasing insecurity on Kaduna – Abuja road has reached a frightening level, therefore, requires urgent and pragmatic action by government at all levels. Without a doubt, citizens are no longer safe to travel on Nigerian roads, especially on Kaduna – Abuja road, due to the terror of bandits and kidnappers.”

“While we have heard from the government the efforts made to stop these evil men and women from terrifying travellers, it appears the steps are not yielding the desired outcomes.

“It is based on the current realities that it is appealing for a new and community inclusive strategy to defeat the mindless folks who have turned a once busy road to a den of kidnappers, making motorists and travellers to shiver at the mention of Kaduna – Abuja road.

“It is a known fact that Kaduna and its environs have many gallant but retired security personnel. The ‘old guard’ as they are often called has good knowledge of war and the use of weapons. They understand guerilla war strategy and could help if they are called upon to collaborate to combat these bandits and kidnappers away from our roads to ease the anxiety of travelling,” CAN advised.

The Christian umbrella body also appealed to all citizens with useful information that could help the personnel combating the menace of kidnappings not to hesitate to assist government and security agencies so that they can defeat these bandits and kidnappers once and for all.

“Our nation cannot be productive if her citizens live in fear. One of the dire consequences of kidnapping is that many farmers can no longer go to the farm and some may not harvest their crops because farmlands and roads are not safe,” CAN explained.

