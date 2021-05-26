CAN warns against secession, says break up won't solve Nigeria's problems | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
CAN warns against secession, says break up won’t solve Nigeria’s problems
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on those agitating for the break up of the country to have a rethink as separation will not solve the myriads of the problems bedevilling Nigeria.
Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, stated that the clamour for restructuring and true federalism had been bastardised by misguided agitators who are carrying on in the wrong way.
The Christian body said an appraisal of the system at a round table to find a common ground on how to live together as a united country should be the focus of all Nigerians and not agitation for separation.
“Let us appraise and renew the way we are doing things. The word ‘restructuring’ has been bastardised and misunderstood.
Read also: CAN declares three days of fasting, prayers for ‘speedy recovery’ of Nigeria
“But there is no company or organisation that remains the same forever without going moribund.
“There is need for appraisal, there is need for repositioning, there is need for upgrading in other for us to do things together.”
Ayokunle added that the agitation for the nation’s breakup was not the best option but a continuous democratic dialogue that would take care of the nation’s diversity.
By Isaac Dachen…
