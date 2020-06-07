CAN warns Miyetti Allah to desist from statements that can set Nigeria on fire

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned the National President of the Miyetti Allah to desist from making what it describes as derogatory statements which could possibly set the country on fire.

The warning was issued on Sunday by President of the Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev John Joseph Hayab, who was reacting to a statement by the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, who had said that, “Nigeria belongs to the Fulani, and they will rule forever”.

According to Rev. Hayab such false claims as that of Miyetti Allah’s President only creates tension, fuels crisis and also confirms that Fulanis do not wish Nigerians to live in peace and unity.

He said; ”CAN, therefore, calls on the Federal Government through the DG SSS and IGP to have a session with the ethnic superiority champion to school him on the diversity of Nigeria and the need to restraint from such reckless statements.”

“All well-meaning members of the Miyatti Allah group need to urgently disassociate themselves from the provocative statement linked to the group as proof that the speaker is not playing a script.

“Without a doubt, there are members of Miyetti Allah who love this country genuinely, craving to see the country grow in peace and develop in every sphere. The statement credited to the group’s President is not a popular view, as such, needs to be publicly opposed”.

Rev. Hayab also said that Nigeria’s problems are numerous; from insecurity to a bad economy and now the COVID-19.

“CAN, therefore, does not want to add to the barrage of problems the country faces by letting unscrupulous people make grave and ungodly utterances that have dangerous security implications,” he concluded.

