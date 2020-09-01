CAN writes Buhari, demands suspension of CAMA Act implementation

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act, 2020.

The Christian umbrella body presented its position paper on the CAMA Act to the president through his Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, at a ceremony held at its secretariat in Abuja.

President Buhari signed the act on August 7.

The law gives provision for religious bodies and charity organisations to be regulated by the registrar of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

CAN had last month rejected the law and described it as “unacceptable and ungodly.”

It listed the spiritual responsibilities and obligations of the churches, adding that they cannot be controlled by the government.

The body cautioned the implementation of the law, arguing: “it is an invitation to trouble that the government does not have the power to manage.”

It also advised the government to focus on providing infrastructure and adequate security for the people.

READ ALSO: CAMA: Pastors are ready for accountability – Osinbajo

The CAN position paper on the CAMA Act was signed by its president, Samson Ayokunle.

It read: “We respectfully acknowledge the invitation extended to us to make an input into the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 following the myriad of objections that attended the enactment of the Act.

“While we sincerely appreciate the courtesy of your invitation, we are, however, constrained from doing so on the following grounds:

“We are yet to be availed with the authentic version of the voluminous Act, made up of 870 sections besides the sundry and complex schedules and addendum.

“We consider the Act, as indeed, a complex of statecraft compendium, laden with issues that are grossly inimical to national interest, security, and overall wellbeing of the Nigerian-state.

“From the reactions of stakeholders and a cross-section of the Nigerian-state, it is apparent that the Act either did not receive input from the respective various interest groups or failed to accommodate their views, sundry concerns and varying interests of the Nigerian people.

“Without prejudice to our observations, such a law ought to welcome and accommodate the sundry and varying interests of the Nigerian people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions