Politics
CAN youth wing clamours for Christian president in 2023
The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has laid down a marker with a call for the next president of Nigeria to be a “Christian to ensure balance in leadership of the country.”
The youths who issued a communique at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Saturday, said that having a Christian president following a rotational system would promote equity, unity and peace.
The meeting which was attended by all the NEC members, zonal leaders, state leaders drawn from the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, as well as representatives from the blocs/denominations under CAN, also warned bandits and kidnappers to desist from perpetrating evil and put a stop to the ongoing kidnappings and killings.
The communique which was endorsed by the NEC and the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, reads in part:
Read also: Northern CAN lambasts Buhari, say Nigerians are hungry, unsafe, frustrated
“The emergence of a Christian as President come 2023 will be a true expression of equity and justice for Nigeria.
“Our stand is that the next president in 2023 should be a Christian because the present administration, the president is a Muslim, and so the president should rotate amongst the Christians and Muslims so that there will be balance in the leadership of Nigeria.
“We have competent Christian leaders who can represent and manage the affairs of this country. We urge our leaders to fully participate in politics so that we can produce a good president for Nigeria.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....