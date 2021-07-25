CAN youth wing clamours for Christian president in 2023

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has laid down a marker with a call for the next president of Nigeria to be a “Christian to ensure balance in leadership of the country.”

The youths who issued a communique at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Saturday, said that having a Christian president following a rotational system would promote equity, unity and peace.

The meeting which was attended by all the NEC members, zonal leaders, state leaders drawn from the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, as well as representatives from the blocs/denominations under CAN, also warned bandits and kidnappers to desist from perpetrating evil and put a stop to the ongoing kidnappings and killings.

The communique which was endorsed by the NEC and the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, reads in part:

“The emergence of a Christian as President come 2023 will be a true expression of equity and justice for Nigeria.

“Our stand is that the next president in 2023 should be a Christian because the present administration, the president is a Muslim, and so the president should rotate amongst the Christians and Muslims so that there will be balance in the leadership of Nigeria.

“We have competent Christian leaders who can represent and manage the affairs of this country. We urge our leaders to fully participate in politics so that we can produce a good president for Nigeria.”

