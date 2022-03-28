Canada reach first men’s World Cup since 1986

The men’s national team of Canada have zoomed into the 2022 FIFA World Cup after thrashing Jamaica 4-0 in the qualifiers.

The team are reaching their first World Cup finals since the 1986 edition – that is, first in 36 years.

The victory in Toronto means Canada are assured of finishing in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.

Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan put Canada 2-0 up at half-time before Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal sealed the victory.

It led to joyous celebrations from the sell-out crowd at BMO Field as Canada clinched World Cup qualification for only the second time.

The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama are all in contention for the final two automatic Concacaf qualification spots for the 2022 World Cup, which starts on 21 November.

Mexico and the US, who face El Salvador and Costa Rica respectively on Wednesday, need only a draw from their final qualification game to book their spots in Qatar.

Costa Rica, in fourth place, would need a big win against the US and for results to go their way to finish in the top three.

The fourth-placed country in the eight-team table earns a play-off against the winner of Wednesday’s final of Oceania qualifying between the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

